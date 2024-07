News From Law.com

Unidisc Music, represented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp, contends it owns the Canadian rights to the recordings of American folk singer Melanie, as well as the universal rights to the music of Utopia, an American band led by acclaimed musician Todd Rundgren. Cleopatra Music of Los Angeles disputes the claims.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 12, 2024, 4:47 PM