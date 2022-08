New Suit - Contract

Ramada Worldwide, a Wyndham Hotels & Resorts company, was slapped with a franchise lawsuit Monday in South Dakota District Court. The court case was filed by Boyce Law Firm on behalf of Mitchell Hotel and Nathan Stencil. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-04115, Mitchell Hotel LLC et al v. Ramada Worldwide Inc.

