Anthony Niedwiecki, president and dean of Mitchell Hamline School of Law, will be stepping down nearly a year earlier than anticipated. The school announced Tuesday that Niedwiecki would be beginning his sabbatical on Aug. 15 with the Board of Trustees naming Vice Dean Jim Hilbert as interim president and dean for the 2023-24 academic year, according to the school's announcement.

Minnesota

August 09, 2023, 11:56 AM

