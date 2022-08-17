Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeman, Mathis & Gary on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, which concerns claims for Hurricane Michael related property damages, was filed by Villani Law Firm on behalf of Irene Mitchell and Stephen R. Mitchell. The case is 1:22-cv-03234, Mitchell et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 4:14 AM