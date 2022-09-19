New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of Know Justice Know Peace the Take LLC and four Denver Public School students in relation to the podcast 'Know Justice Know Peace.' The complaint takes aim at Denver Public Schools for allegedly filing the plaintiffs' mark without authorization and attempting to usurp the students' independent podcast. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02407, Mitchell et al v. School District No. 1.

Education

September 19, 2022, 4:37 PM