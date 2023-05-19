Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Georgia Power Company, owner and operator of Plant Scherer, a coal-fired power plant, to Georgia Middle District Court. The complaint, filed by Stacey Evans Law; the Adams Law Firm; and Conley Griggs Partin on behalf of the parents of a minor child who was diagnosed with leukemia, accuses the defendant of discharging and depositing coal ash into the groundwater were the plaintiff's obtain their drinking water from. The case is 5:23-cv-00169, Mitchell et al v. Georgia Power Company.

Energy

May 19, 2023, 6:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Franklin Mitchell

Paula Mitchell

S. M.

defendants

Georgia Power Company

defendant counsels

One Atlantic Ctr

nature of claim: 890/