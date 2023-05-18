New Suit - Employment

PepsiCo was sued for race-based employment discrimination on Thursday in New York Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of seven Black employees who were allegedly subjected to racial discrimination, including segregated lunch tables and exclusion from 'white only conversations.' The suit was brought by the Ryder Law Firm and the Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00445, Mitchell et al. v. Bottling Group LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 18, 2023, 6:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Adrian Hester

Anthony Pittman

Cantrell Mitchell

Davenport Dante

David McCarley

Malcolm Wilson

Robin Til

Ryder Law Firm

defendants

Bottling Group, LLC

PepsiCo

Pepsico, Inc.

Aaron Heltz

Bottling Group LLC dba Pepsi

Does 1-100

Paul Hudson

PepsiCo Beverage Sales, LLC

Ryan Meller

Zach Rueger

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination