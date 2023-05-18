PepsiCo was sued for race-based employment discrimination on Thursday in New York Western District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of seven Black employees who were allegedly subjected to racial discrimination, including segregated lunch tables and exclusion from 'white only conversations.' The suit was brought by the Ryder Law Firm and the Law Offices of Bonner & Bonner. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00445, Mitchell et al. v. Bottling Group LLC et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 18, 2023, 6:19 PM