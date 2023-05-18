Misuse of Litigation? Cryptomining Vendor Says IP Suit Is Co...

News From Law.com

A Baltimore, Maryland-based software firm is accusing a Houston company of using the threat of patent-infringement litigation to monopolize a state-sanctioned energy cost savings program. OBM Inc. filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Southern District of Texas, accusing Lancium LLC. of making repeated threats to keep OBM from providing services to cryptomining companies that want to participate in an Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) cost savings incentive program. OBM is requesting a declaratory judgment declaring it is not infringing on Lancium's U.S. Patent No. 10,608,433.

