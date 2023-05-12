Misuse of Deposition? Miami Lawyer Claims Defense Is Harassi...

News From Law.com

A 2020 Fort Lauderdale powerboat crash that left two occupants seriously injured, is still making its way through both the criminal and civil legal system. But the attorney for two of the injured parties is claiming the defendant is using a litigation strategy to harass and re-victimize his clients. At issue is the alleged misuse of depositions. And a motion from the state of Florida to stop a deposition—by the defendant in the civil case, who is also facing criminal charges—seems to suggest that prosecutors agree.

