Who Got The Work

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has turned to Yoka & Smith partners Walter M. Yoka and Christopher P. Leyel to defend a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, over alleged structural barriers to access, was filed April 19 in California Central District Court by the SoCal Equal Access Group on behalf of Mister Bailey. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett, is 2:24-cv-03236, Mister Bailey v. The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company et al.

Automotive

June 04, 2024, 10:40 AM

