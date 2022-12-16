Mississippi Supreme Court Caps Bar Exam Attempts at 4 | Law....

News From Law.com

The Mississippi Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it will allow applicants to take the bar exam four times instead of three—but four attempts is a hard cap. The new rule amendment, adopted by the Supreme Court on Nov. 10, revises the Rules Governing Admission to the Mississippi Bar replaces the previous rule, enacted in 2019, under which applicants who failed the bar three times were required to successfully complete 12 course hours at an accredited law school before trying again, according to the State of Mississippi Judiciary's announcement.

Mississippi

December 16, 2022, 9:56 AM