New Suit - Contract

Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Mississippi Lime Company, a supplier of high-calcium lime products. The suit pursues claims against RJR Mining Company Inc. for failing to timely deliver coal to plaintiff in accordance with an executed supply agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00910, Mississippi Lime Company v. Rjr Mining Company, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 31, 2022, 5:26 AM