New Suit - Employment

Arch Insurance and military contractor Mission Essential Personnel filed a complaint Tuesday in California Southern District Court disputing workers' compensation claims. The lawsuit, filed by Pettit Kohn Ingrassia Lutz & Dolin, seeks the dismissal of underlying claims brought by the defendant, a civilian contractor who worked as a linguist in Kabul, Afghanistan. The suit accuses the defendant of refusing to comply with court orders or participate in discovery. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00384, Mission Essential Personnel et al v. Rashidiasl.

Insurance

February 28, 2023, 9:04 PM