News From Law.com

Am Law 200 law firms have seen a spate of c-suite hires and departures in the last few months, reflecting the demand for business talent in firms, as well as the sometimes volatile environment at the top. Perhaps more important than ever, law firms are now more concerned with getting the "right" business professionals for the role.

Legal Services - Large Law

May 20, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /