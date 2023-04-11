Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Peckar & Abramson on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dark Circuit Labs Inc. to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Cook Craig & Francuzenko on behalf of Eric Missimer, alleges that the defendant reduced the plaintiff's salary without his consent and then wrongfully terminated him for filing a whistleblower complaint, believing the defendant was misrepresenting its pay rates to a government customer, which would be an act of fraud. The case is 1:23-cv-00476, Missimer v. Dark Circuit Labs Inc.

Government

April 11, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Missimer

defendants

Dark Circuit Labs Inc

defendant counsels

Peckar & Abramson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract