Missed Deadlines, Little Oversight: Veteran Houston Lawyer i...

A veteran criminal defense attorney is facing a legal malpractice suit brought by a nonprofit organization that protects indigent defendants. The lawsuit is on behalf of Michael Carter, who lost everything while being incarcerated for more than three years on a driving while intoxicated charge that was eventually dismissed. His court appointed attorney, Jerome Godinich, is alleged to almost entirely neglected the defendant's case during pendency of the case and after its dismissal. The nonprofit, Austin-based Texas Fair Defense Project, publicly aired the claims against Godinich this week to put a spotlight on the unreasonable number of cases numerous defense attorneys handle in Harris County.

August 04, 2023, 3:22 PM

