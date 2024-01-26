Who Got The Work

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo member Reza Dokhanchy has entered an appearance for RingCentral in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 31 in California Northern District Court by Ramey LLP on behalf of Missed Call, asserts a single patent related to providing an indication about a missed telephone call. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Trina L. Thompson, is 3:23-cv-06728, Missed Call, LLC v. RingCentral, Inc.

Telecommunications

January 26, 2024, 8:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Missed Call, LLC

Plaintiffs

Ramey LLP

defendants

RingCentral, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims