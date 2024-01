News From Law.com

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Monday suspended solo practitioner Michael Adler for a period of one year and one month, effective Feb. 22. The court's order follows the Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board's report and recommendations, which were based in part on posts Adler made to LinkedIn and Twitter making false statements disparaging the defendant in a case he was handling.

Pennsylvania

January 26, 2024, 4:00 AM

