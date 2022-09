Who Got The Work

Holly E. Courtney and Bethany C. McCurdy of Michael Best & Friedrich have entered appearances for Creation Technologies Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Aug. 5 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by OVB Law & Consulting on behalf of Michael Miskulin. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William E. Duffin, is 2:22-cv-00897, Miskulin v. Creation Technologies Inc.

Technology

September 19, 2022, 9:38 AM