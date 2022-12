Who Got The Work

Gregory J. Hessinger of Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp has entered an appearance for Danone North America Public Benefit Corp. in a pending lawsuit pertaining to labor union relations. The action was filed Oct. 18 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Ferraraccio & Noble on behalf of Michael Misiewicz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines, is 3:22-cv-00181, Misiewicz v. Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation et al.

Pennsylvania

December 03, 2022, 11:38 AM