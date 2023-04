News From Law.com

Authorities in coastal Georgia filed misdemeanor charges Monday against two adults and two juveniles in the case of a teenager who ended up hospitalized after blacking out from severe intoxication. The charges were announced by the police chief and district attorney for Glynn County during a news conference largely devoted to debunking misinformation that had spread on social media. The 19-year-old patient was treated for several days at a hospital in Brunswick.

Georgia

April 18, 2023, 6:49 PM

