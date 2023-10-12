Misaligned Compensation Drivers Are at Odds With Future Law ...

News From Law.com

Law firms are tweaking partner compensation in response to competitive pressures. And certainly, some firms have taken steps to recognize nontraditional compensation criteria such as collaboration. But on the whole, comp drivers have largely remained unchanged since comp plans were first developed. Many comp plans still in use today were created as early as the 80s, when firms had fewer competitors, more regional work, and not many LPOs or other ancillary businesses.

October 12, 2023, 1:58 PM

