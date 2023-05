Who Got The Work

Sarah Nagel Miller of Hodgson Russ has entered an appearance for Home Health Care Service of NY Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed April 13 in New York Eastern District Court by Sim & Depaola. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-02764, Mirzamakhmudova v. Home Health Care Service of NY Inc.

Health Care

May 30, 2023, 10:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Feruza Mirzamakhmudova

Plaintiffs

Sim & Depaola, LLP

defendants

Home Health Care Service of NY Inc.

defendant counsels

Hodgson Russ

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations