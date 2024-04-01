Who Got The Work

Kyle Sebastian Roberts of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney has entered an appearance for Ferrari North America in a pending class action over an allegedly defective product. The complaint, arising from a 2021 recall of vehicles with defective braking systems, was filed Feb. 16 in Florida Southern District Court by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello; Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles; Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca; and Burger Law. The suit contends that the defendants were aware of the defects years before the recall due to fatalities, liability litigation, complaints received by the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, media coverage and a slew of warranty claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 2:24-cv-14049, Mirti v. Ferrari North America, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 01, 2024, 4:55 PM

