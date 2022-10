Who Got The Work

Ana Parikh and Deborah M. Isaacson of Rivkin Radler have entered appearances for Gutman, Mintz, Baker & Sonnenfeldt in a pending class action for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Oct. 7 in New Jersey District Court by attorney Lawrence C. Hersh. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Esther Salas, is 2:22-cv-05959, Mironenko v. Gutman, Mintz, Baker & Sonnenfeldt, LLP et al.

New Jersey

October 13, 2022, 4:37 AM