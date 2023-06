Who Got The Work

Stephanie H. Fedorka of Bond, Schoeneck & King has entered an appearance for Keuka College and other defendants in a pending employment lawsuit. The action was filed May 1 in New York Western District Court on behalf of a pro se plaintiff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., is 6:23-cv-06233, Mirinaviciene v. Keuka College et al.

Education

June 16, 2023, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Stacey Mirinaviciene

defendants

Amy Storey

Anne Tuttle

Bradley Fuster

Colleen Bertrand

Ed Silverman

Keuka College

Keuka College Board of Trustees

defendant counsels

Bond, Schoeneck & King

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination