Who Got The Work

Frost Brown Todd partners Douglas W. Langdon and J. Kendrick Wells IV have stepped in as defense counsel to Cornerstone Healthcare Group Management Services in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed July 16 in Kentucky Western District Court by Mason LLP; Ellzey & Associates; and Whitfield Crosby & Flynn, centers on a Dec. 2023 cyberattack that allegedly exposed the personally identifiable and protected health information of a number of individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David J. Hale, is 3:24-cv-00410, Mireles v. Cornerstone Healthcare Group Management Services LLC.

Health Care

September 02, 2024, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Emilio Mireles

Plaintiffs

Mason LLP

Ellzey & Associates, PLLC

Whitfield Crosby & Flynn PLLC

Eksm, LLP

Mason, LLP

Defendants

Cornerstone Healthcare Group Management Services LLC

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

Nature of Claim: 360/for personal injury claims