Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Brody, O'Conor & O'Connor, Esqs. on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart and Equity One Westbury Plaza LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Patrick J. Mullaney on behalf of Geraldine Miranda. The case is 2:23-cv-01052, Miranda v. Equity One (Westbury Plaza) LLC et al.