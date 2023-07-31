Who Got The Work

Franklin M. Rubinstein, Marina C. Tsatalis and Matthew D. Gorman of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati have stepped in as defense counsel to biotechnology company Arcellx Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed June 15 in Maryland District Court by Emejuru Law on behalf of an associate principal scientist who claims that she was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the human resources department about being subjected to gender discrimination. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel Quereshi, is 8:23-cv-01619, Mirakhori v. Arcellx, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 31, 2023, 4:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Fahimeh Mirakhori

Plaintiffs

Emejuru Law LLC

defendants

Arcellx, Inc.

Arcellx, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination