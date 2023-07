Removed To Federal Court

Republic Services, a Phoenix-based waste disposal company, on Monday removed a consumer class action to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Martzell, Bickford & Centola, accuses the defendant of overcharging its customers through systematic, automated rate increases. Republic Services is represented by Adams and Reese. The case is 2:23-cv-02312, Mira Hospitality LLC et al v. Republic Services, Inc. et al.

Business Services

July 03, 2023, 4:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Arjun Hospitality, LLC

Mira Hospitality LLC

defendants

BFI Waste Services, LLC

Republic Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract