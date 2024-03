News From Law.com

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, continuing a near decade-long trend in top-line growth, saw its revenue jump 4.5% to a new firm high of $645.2 million. Meanwhile, its net income and average profits per equity partner (PEP) dipped, as Mintz aggressively expanded in Toronto and Miami.

March 25, 2024, 3:07 PM

