Mintz Recruits Milbank Partner to Build New Miami Office | L...

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo is set to be the latest Big Law firm to open an office in Miami, having already recruited a capital markets partner from Milbank with big-ticket financial clients to head it. While neither a specific timeline nor office location are set in stone as of early January, firm leaders hope to open the office by this summer. It will mark Mintz's seventh location in the U.S. Capital markets lawyer James Ball Jr., a Milbank partner who has spent nearly 30 years at the

January 03, 2023, 7:00 AM