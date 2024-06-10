Who Got The Work

FedEx in-house attorney Karen Vaughan McManus has entered an appearance alongside Eleanor Miller from Fisher & Phillips as defense counsel for FedEx in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case, filed April 25 in Maryland District Court, contends that the defendant requires package handlers to complete work before and after their shifts in violation of the Maryland Wage Payment and Collections Law. The complaint was filed by Werman Salas; Winebrake & Santillo; and Lichten & Liss-Riordan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, is 1:24-cv-01224, Minton v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 10, 2024, 1:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Eric Minton

Plaintiffs

Werman Salas P.C.

Werman Salas PC

Winebrake & Santillo, LLC

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Federal Express Corporation

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches