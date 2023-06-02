New Suit - Personal Injury

Princess Cruises, a subsidiary of Carnival Corp., was sued Thursday in California Central District Court for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel. The lawsuit was filed by Law Offices of Aksana M. Coone and Holzberg Legal on behalf of Sandra Minott, who was allegedly injured after tipping and falling on an uneven floor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04303, Minott v. Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 02, 2023, 4:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Minott

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Aksana M Coone

defendants

Princess Cruise Lines, Ltd.

nature of claim: 340/for personal injury claims related to a cruise or marine vessel