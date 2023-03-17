Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a biometric privacy class action against WestRock, a manufacturer of paper and consumer packaging materials, to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Beaumont Costales on behalf of employees whose fingerprint scans were allegedly collected and stored without permission in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-01678, Minor v. WestRock Co.

March 17, 2023, 4:13 PM

