Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Walker on Wednesday removed a civil rights class action against the Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of New Orleans to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Chris Edmunds Law Office, claims the Catholic school system in the New Orleans area engages in a practice of discrimination against prospective students with disabilities. The case is 2:22-cv-03062, Minor Children v. The Roman Catholic Church of the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 31, 2022, 3:58 PM