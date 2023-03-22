New Suit - ERISA

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court seeking to recover over $1 million of overpaid life insurance benefits on behalf of Minnesota Life Insurance, a Securian Financial company. The suit targets Bianca Buecklers and Stephanie Buecklers, the surviving child and spouse of Achim Buecklers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01637, Minnesota Life Insurance Company v. Buecklers et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 22, 2023, 5:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Minnesota Life Insurance Company

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

defendants

Bianca Buecklers

Stephanie Buecklers

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations