News From Law.com

The University of Minnesota Law School's dean is set to become both the first Black president and first gay president of Bates College in Maine. Garry W. Jenkins, dean and William S. Pattee Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School, was unanimously elected by the Bates College Board of Trustees to become president of Bates effective July 1, according to the college's announcement.

Education

March 03, 2023, 12:32 PM