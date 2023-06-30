Winthrop & Weinstine filed a lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court challenging a state statute prohibiting companies deemed to be 'foreign-influenced' from engaging in political speech. The suit was brought on behalf of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which contends that the rule unconstitutionally blocks and threatens to prosecute independent corporations' political and free-speech endeavors. The case is 0:23-cv-02015, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce v. Choi et al.
Government
June 30, 2023, 7:19 PM