New Suit - Corporate Speech

Winthrop & Weinstine filed a lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court challenging a state statute prohibiting companies deemed to be 'foreign-influenced' from engaging in political speech. The suit was brought on behalf of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, which contends that the rule unconstitutionally blocks and threatens to prosecute independent corporations' political and free-speech endeavors. The case is 0:23-cv-02015, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce v. Choi et al.

Government

June 30, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Minnesota Chamber of Commerce

Plaintiffs

Cianna Halloran

Winthrop & Weinstine

defendants

Carol Flynn

David Asp

Faris Rashid

George Soule

John Choi

Margaret Leppik

Stephen Swanson

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation