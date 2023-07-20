New Suit - APA

The Minnesota Bankers Association and Lake Central Bank sued the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation on Thursday in Minnesota District Court under the Administrative Procedure Act. The suit challenges Financial Institutions Letter 40-2022, which requires banks to review their practices for any risks arising from the charging of multiple non-sufficient funds fees on certain transactions and to adopt corrective actions or else face the risk of an FDIC enforcement action under the FTC Act. According to the complaint, FIL 40 is a de facto legislative rule which exceeds the FDIC's authority. The suit is backed by Fredrikson & Byron. The case is 0:23-cv-02177, Minnesota Bankers Association et al. v. Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. et al.

July 20, 2023, 2:14 PM

