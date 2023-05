New Suit - Personal Injury

Cardinal Health, its motor vehicle fleet Hogan Truck Leasing and other defendants were sued Monday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was brought by Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law on behalf of John M. Mink. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00840, Mink v. Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 22, 2023, 11:59 AM

Plaintiffs

John M. Mink

Plaintiffs

Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law P.C.

Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law, P.C.

defendants

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Hogan Dedicated Services, LLC

Hogan Truck Leasing, Inc.

John Doe Broker

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision