New Suit - Contract

Squire Patton Boggs filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court against Synergy Petroleum Enterprises. The partially redacted complaint, centered on a purchase and sale agreement, was brought on behalf of Minit Mart LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02734, Minit Mart LLC v. Synergy Petroleum Enterprises, Inc.

Energy

June 01, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Minit Mart LLC

Squire Patton Boggs

defendants

Synergy Petroleum Enterprises, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract