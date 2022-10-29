New Suit - Patent

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over its LAX line of replacement cables. The court action, filed by Rozier Hardt McDonough PLLC on behalf of Ministrap LLC, claims that the products include fasteners or clasps that infringe the plaintiffs' patents for secure strap systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00426, Ministrap, LLC v. TJX Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 29, 2022, 4:28 PM