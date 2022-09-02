Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Teresian House Nursing Home to New York Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Doolan Platt & Setareh on behalf of the Estate of Edward J. Bridgeford Jr., alleges that the defendant was negligent in providing care to Bridgeford, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's nursing home facility. The case is 1:22-cv-00909, Minissale v. Teresian House Nursing Home Co. Inc.

Health Care

