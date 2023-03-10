Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Jeffrey Randolph Esq. on behalf of Minisohn Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, which seeks coverage for services rendered. The case is 3:23-cv-01341, Minisohn Chiropractic & Acupuncture Center, LLC et al v. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield Of New Jersey et al.

Health & Life Insurance

March 10, 2023, 12:11 PM