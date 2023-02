Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hospitality Mints to North Carolina Western District Court. The suit, concerning a commercial lease agreement, was filed by Capua Law Firm on behalf of Minges Plant Properties. The case is 5:23-cv-00022, Minges Plant Properties, LLC v. Hospitality Mints, LLC f/k/a Hospitality Mints, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 17, 2023, 3:39 PM