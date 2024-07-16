Who Got The Work

Ronald Barrett Gaither Jr., Mitchell Robinson and Olivia S. Williams from Baker & Hostetler have stepped in as defense counsel to the Atlanta Falcons Football Club in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed June 1 in Georgia Northern District Court by the White Legal Group on behalf of a board certified family medicine and sports medicine physician who served as the head team medical physician for the Falcons. The suit contends that the plaintiff was consistently overlooked for leadership opportunities in favor of White physicians and purses disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eleanor L. Ross, is 1:24-cv-02408, Mines v. Emory Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 16, 2024, 2:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Brandon A. Mines

Plaintiffs

The White Legal Group LLC

Defendants

Dr. Kenneth Mautner

Dr. Scott Boden

Emory Healthcare, Inc.

Emory University School of Medicine

The Atlanta Falcons Football Club, LLC

The Emory Clinic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination