Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Minerva Research Labs. The suit targets Physicians Formula Inc. and other defendants for selling beauty products which allegedly infringe the plaintiff's 'Gold Collagen' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03314, Minerva Research Labs Ltd. v. Physicians Formula, Inc. et al.

May 02, 2023, 3:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Minerva Research Labs Ltd.

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie

defendants

Markwins Beauty Brands, Inc.

Markwins Beauty Products, Inc.

Physicians Formula, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims