Mindy Jeng has been appointed special counsel to New York Office of Court Administration Executive Director Justin Barry, part of an office restructuring, the court system announced Thursday. Jeng, who had been serving in various capacities in both OCA's executive and counsel offices, will act as a deputy to Barry, assisting him with oversight of the management and divisions of OCA.

New York

September 28, 2023, 3:34 PM

