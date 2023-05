Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Polsinelli on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Golla Center for Plastic Surgery to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Cherry Petersen Landry Albert on behalf of human tissue bank Mindsight Medical, seeks to recover over $460,000 for tissue products that the plaintiff supplied to the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01200, Mindsight Medical, LLC v. Golla Center For Plastic Surgery, P.C.

Health Care

May 24, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Mindsight Medical, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cherry Petersen Landry Albert LLP

defendants

Golla Center For Plastic Surgery, P.C.

defendant counsels

Polsinelli

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract